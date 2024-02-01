Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.