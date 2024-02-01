Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.