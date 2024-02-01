Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 30,870 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $223,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $615.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.68 and a 200-day moving average of $474.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $634.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.