Wedbush Weighs in on Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Celsius Stock Down 2.0 %

CELH opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,042,185 shares of company stock valued at $48,772,838 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

