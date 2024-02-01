Wedbush Comments on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of TVTX opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,326 shares of company stock valued at $138,762. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

