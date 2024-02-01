Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $45,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

