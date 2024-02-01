Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.74 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

