Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,786,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

OTIS stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

