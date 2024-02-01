Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,800 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amplitude by 10.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 20.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amplitude by 30.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

