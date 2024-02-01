Versor Investments LP Makes New $298,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

