Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.