Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.