Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,628 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

