Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

