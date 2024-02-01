Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $186.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $169.77 on Monday. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.14.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

