Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

