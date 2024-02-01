Signaturefd LLC Has $95,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,237,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 110.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock valued at $231,857,002. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

