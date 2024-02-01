Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $161.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,353. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.