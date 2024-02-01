Scotiabank Weighs in on Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11.

LAAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The firm has a market cap of $714.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

