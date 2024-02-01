Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Clearfield in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

