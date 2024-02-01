Reviewing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 20.60% 11.11% 1.12% Colony Bankcorp 13.55% 9.47% 0.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.64 $26.62 million $1.79 11.32 Colony Bankcorp $160.55 million 1.34 $21.75 million $1.24 9.86

Citizens & Northern has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citizens & Northern pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens & Northern and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

