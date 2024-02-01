Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 920 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

