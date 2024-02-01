Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,633 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $110.07 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

