Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 358 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

