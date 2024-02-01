Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Boston Beer worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Boston Beer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $349.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.