Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $253.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

