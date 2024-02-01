Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $921.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $925.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $942.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $880.81 and a 200 day moving average of $830.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $965.66. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

