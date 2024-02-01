Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

