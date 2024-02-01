Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reduced by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

