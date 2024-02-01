Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Zacks Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Sunday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,663,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

