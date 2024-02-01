Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at $334,092,601.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

