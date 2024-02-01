Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CP stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.