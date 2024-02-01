Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.0 %

PINS stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.