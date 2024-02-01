Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 567,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

