PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of PBF Energy worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 527.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 442,730 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 89.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 499,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

PBF opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

