OP Bancorp to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

OPBK stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,648,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

