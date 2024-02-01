NBC Securities Inc. Invests $201,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $557,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

DHR opened at $239.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.87.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

