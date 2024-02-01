Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

