Lincoln National Corp Purchases 303 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

