Lincoln National Corp Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $515.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.13 and its 200-day moving average is $490.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

