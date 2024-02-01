Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 1,640 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $252.10 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average of $217.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

