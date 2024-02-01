Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.27 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.