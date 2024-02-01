Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Price Performance

KAMN stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaman by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

