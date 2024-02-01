JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Underweight

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENFN

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,926 shares of company stock worth $12,478,020. Company insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enfusion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,693 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.