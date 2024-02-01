Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,708,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 128,979 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 220,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

