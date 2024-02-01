Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 725.0 days.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,100.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,899.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,438.53. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,831.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4,207.23.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

