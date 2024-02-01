FY2027 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

