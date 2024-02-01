Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.