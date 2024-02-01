Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, December 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.6% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.