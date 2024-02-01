Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WestRock’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
WestRock Stock Down 2.7 %
WRK stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WestRock
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
